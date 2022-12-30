Mary Ellen Dykes 1940 - 2022

Mary Ellen Dykes was born April 25, 1940, in Fairfax County, Virginia, the daughter of Arthur and Leola Hanson. While growing up, the family moved around to various bases during Arthur’s career in the Navy and Civil Engineer Corps. They eventually settled in Stockton, California, when Art retired from the Navy.

Mary met and married Gene M. Dykes. They raised four children: daughters, Lisa and Kris, and sons, Wayne and David. In 1972, they moved the family to Ballston, Oregon, where they owned and operated the Ballston General Store. Ballston was a great place to raise a family.

Mary enjoyed cooking, traveling, knitting and gardening. She had a lot of cookbooks and was always trying new recipes. Family and friends enjoyed her wonderful cooking.

After Gene passed in 1987, she went to work for Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde until she retired and moved to the coast.

Mary was preceded in death by both parents; husband; sister; and grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Terry; daughter, Kristine Givens; son, Wayne (Ginny) Dykes; son, David Dykes; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

At Mary’s request, there will be no service.