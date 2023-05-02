Marvin Jackson 1944 - 2026

Marvin Jackson, 82, passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2026, surrounded by his loving daughter and family members.

Marv was born April 20, 1944, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After proudly serving his country in the United States Army, he moved to Washington state in 1967 before settling in Oregon in 1972, where he made his home and built a life for more than five decades.

After his military service, Marvin began his career as a bricklayer, working alongside his own father for several years. Through hard work, dedication, and craftsmanship, he built not only structures but also a legacy of perseverance and pride that he carried throughout his life.

Marvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Andrea Jackson, whose memory he cherished always.

He is survived by his loving children, son, Reid Jackson, daughter, Lori Jackson, and sons, Kirk Morgan and Kevin Morgan. He also leaves behind his devoted daughter-in-law and caregiver, Mari Morgan, whose compassionate care, love, and unwavering support meant so much to him.

Marvin was a proud grandfather to Bluesbie Mize, Sawyer Mize, Candace Morgan, Tara Riddle, Kaitlynn Arreola, Rebecca Morgan, and Nicholas Morgan. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many beloved family members, spouses of family members, and dear friends, too numerous to name, who were blessed to have known him.

Marvin found great happiness in sharing his passions with those he loved. Whether he was fishing, spending a day on the golf course, or working with his hands in his workshop, he was always creating something special. A gifted woodworker, he crafted beautiful guitars, ukuleles, clocks, and even marshmallow shooters that brought endless smiles and laughter to his grandchildren. His creativity, generosity, and willingness to share his talents made every project a treasured gift.

Above all, Marvin loved deeply. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and family man whose presence brought strength, laughter, and warmth to everyone around him. His quiet wisdom, kind heart, and steady support touched the lives of many, leaving lasting memories that will be cherished forever.

Though his family will miss him beyond words, they find comfort in knowing that Marv is reunited with his beloved Andrea, finally free from pain, and at peace. His legacy of love, craftsmanship, and unwavering devotion to family will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Marv's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2026, at Willamette National Cemetery. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend as they gather to honor, remember, and celebrate a life well lived.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.