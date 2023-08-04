Marsh Lane fire extinguished

After the contents were dumped onto the roadway, to prevent the truck from being severely damaged or destroyed, a McMinnville Fire Department crew extinguished the blaze that was blamed on spontaneous combustion.

Debris, including piles of garbage bags, has been accumulating from the intersection of Riverside Drive and Marsh Lane south to the customer entrance of McMinnville Water & Light in recent weeks.

This was the latest of several cleanup efforts by the city in an effort to reduce the amount of accumulating debris.