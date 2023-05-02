Marriage Applications 102925
Licenses issued between July 1 and Oct. 17.
Savannah Mae Collinsmurr and Jadon Allan Hawkins.
Elizabeth Anne West and Noah Paul Bergeron.
Gustavo Adolfo Campuzano and Liz Tatiana Paitan Maza.
Dana Michal Alicia Morfin and Richard Stanley Cox.
Payton Blaine Estes and Haim Monzerath Garcia Pina.
Julissa Flores Lopez and Marcus Joshua Aponte.
Jesse Douglas Nash and Michelle Soledad Jones.
Laura Elizabeth Anderson and Timothy Travis William Rainey.
Kalina Marie Donesley and Gregory Alan Koenig.
Shaylynn Eleece Alexandra Miller and Marcos Uriel Cortes Duran.
Ryalee Erin Braxling and Clayton Thomas Anderson.
Michelle Lee Clark and Richard Llyod March.
Jose Brandon Jimenez Navarro and Jesus Esmeralda Guerrero Rosales.
Claire Elizabeth St. Marie and Benjamin James Myatt.
Kaylie Marie Mucciante and Blake Alexander Richmond.
Tara Elizabeth Cary and Christopher Clyde Crabtree.
Lesli Sarai Lemus-Sanchez and Luis Antonio Martínez Bautista.
Jackie Lynn Fowler and John Harvey Burleson.
Caroline Grace Cox and Matthew Michael Thompson.
Ann Blasier Austin and Jeremy French Peirano.
Daryl Wade Self and May Ilaine Naceno Labrado.
Christopher Stuart Majury and Kaitlin Marie Mclearn.
Emily Rose Denney and Robert Don Tew.
Nina Marie Skeele and Marco Antonio Galindo.
Shannon Renee Miller and Rebecca Sue McCulloch.
Thomas Clayton Gilmore and Karen Darlene Lonsway.
Larissa Ann Schiewe and Kendell Casper Hall.
Kaelyn Brianne Keane and Brandon Kyle Close.
Miranda Adella Kahklen and Connor James Lake.
Kaela Rose De Kar and Kavin Scott Slate.
Savannah Virginia King and Kelvin Xavier Valdovinos.
Fuller David Ybarguen and Sydney Kay Sherrod.
Alexander John Achtel and Emmalie Marie Elliott.
Andrew Harrison Schlueter and Marissa Lydia Leupold.
Cynthia Pauahi Kaumana Feiteira and Clint Dale Cureton.
Rebekah Leann Meiners and John Robert Salter.
Samantha Louise Nosack and Kyle Bradley Holthusen.
Lizette Michelle Garcia and Melissa Mae Vermillion.
Symone Cara Lynn Runnells and Brent Alan Hanes.
Faith Ann Masterson and Andrew Joseph Jackson.
Vanessa Renee Bostic and Chelsea Alyse Perrine.
Magaly Aracely Solis and Richard Calvin Payton.
Aaron Jonathan Haggith and Kyleigh Joyce Hill.
Amelia Rose Miller and Jesse Maynard Meehan.
Chance Mitchell Harris and Katie Alexis Tipton.
Kyle Austin Murray and Kylie Anne Collier.
Hristijan Stojkovic and Adrianna Madison Kristoffersen.
Mikayla Rose Grippin and Kevin Santos Flores.
Braiden Shaw Uriarte and Aleaya Bella Duran.
Emma Catherine Gomes and Peyton Byers Reed.
Monica Marie Kemp and Dylan Robert Hanson.
David Wayne Snyder and Shelly Kaynette Wisom.
Cara Lynn Michelle Wiggins and Eric Leslie Mowry.
Eric G. Fuller and Elizabeth Siran Kasparian.
Troy Weihua Tsui and Jennifer Lai.
Shawn Robert Lee and Lynette Marie Clowers.
Jose F. Vargas and Gabriela Eremkin Vieira.
Lotti Linn Thompson and Pierce Rylee Matson.
Dustin Cannon Roth and Heather Mae Petrie.
Dorthey Darleen Taskinen and Larry Gene Hartman.
Cheryl Ann Freese and Gary Joe Monroe.
Brigida Acosta Mendoza and Hector F. Gonzalez.
John Paul Barnak and Jinky Dablo Reiley.
Bradley Craig Buchanan and Janet Michelle Schmidt.
Holly Marie Jacobsen and Thomas Riley Garcia.
Nickoli Jay Morrissey and Spring Amethyst Moon Frazey.
Sarah Ann Wolf and Joshua Allen Totman.
Taven Jeffrey Fieldhouse and Danielle Marie Kaufman.
Samuel Timothy Parker and Victoria Grace Hoover.
Ronald Dewayne Powers and Amanda Lee Engstrom.
Hayley Simokovic and Jeffrey Robert King.
Andrea Joan Wood and Kelen Patrick O’Hearn.
Gerardo Rodriguez Serrano and Laisha Gabriela Ortiz Lopez.
Roxanne Cynthia Houston and Raiden Scott Garner.
Sandra Leticia Chavez Escarrega and Jose Arturo Alvarado.
Lina Marcela Castaneda Castaneda and Laurenth Tatiana Hernandez Ortega.
Laurent Dominique Montalieu and Rita Monique Duyn.
Mckenna Paige Ohm and Nathan Scott Hiromi Higa.
Jenna Loyce Kizziar and Avery Mitchell Haake.
Jason Gordon Porteous and Keeley Ann Belva.
Dannie Ray Rich and Michelle Anne Zurcher.
Jordan Lynn Napier and Nathaniel Lawrence Farmer.
Michelle Renee Janik and Joel Stephen Sokoloff.
Annie Michelle Martinez Lopez and Ariel Alexander Chavez Valdovinos.
Kevin John Thompson and Vivianna Kaymie Vanwinkle.
Bhumit Sanjaybhai Tandel and Isabela Genesis Gonzalez.
Claire Antoinette Kiefel and Henry Harrison Winn.
Ani’a Melanie Dutton and Joshua Ian Fully.
Megan Elizabeth Clouse and James Howard Faler.
Tevvin Tayler Rain Adams and Madalyn Ann Rose Volz.
Riley Douglas Shearer and Anne Sara Gavin.
Colby Alex Gianella and Evelynne Jo Pintor.
Anthony Jerome Trujillo and Amaya Catherine Thomas.
Jayme Elaine Hasslen and Jesse Brandon Shaddon.
Samantha Lee Jean Chesbrough and Andrew Michael Mestre.
Kristina Karole Pugh and Jaymen Kyle Schaecher.
Gregorio Chavez Bazan and Kailey Cheyenne Boronat.
Colton James McGranahan and Haley Lynnae Tuttle.
Vanessa Rose Beck and Tige Andrew Wilbanks.
Michelle Renee Clow and Ron Clayton Elston.
Pruette Serena Karl and Dylan Muse Sprayberry.
Taylor Nicole Theis and William Samuel Kobyluck.
Madeline Williams Morales and Michael Francis Skipper.
Hayley Ann Hjelmstad and Thomas Ryan Jackson.
Melissa Kay Robles and Luke John Morrison.
Alexander Ross Taylor and Chelsea Julene Cunningham.
Maddison Marie Goad and Cody Scott Bittner.
Christian Trujillo and Jessica Marie Harvey.
Kyle Clark Stephens and Angel Elizabeth Ammerman.
Melissa Lynn Thomson and George Peter Valle.
Bryan James Zanakis and Tianna Marie Hayes-Smith.
Leah Caroline Moe and Aaron Michael Van Cleave.
Jeremy Paul Ira Lane and Jessa Nicole Teas.
Robert Michael Gourde and Rosemary Angel Hernandez.
Melvern Frederick Harper and Cassie Nicole Dandy.
Jessica Lynn Andre and Austin Micah James Saucier.
Emmilee Olivia Matthews and Dawson Lile Rayas.
Mark Edward Schultz and Teresa Dawn Slominski.
Camilla Ann Sumner and Paul John Lawrence Marrick.
Allyson Nicole Smitten and Kendall Wayne Johnson.
Emily Nicole Alston and Dylan Douglas Ranes.
Ana Isabel Garnica Garcia and Jose Luis Lázaro Gómez.
Isabella Jane Warden and Brandon Arnold Birney.
Ryker Reid Smith and Sidney Frances Davis.
Justin Leslie Meyer and Stacie Lynne Johnston.
Gabriel William Taylor and Kendal Reid Johnson.
Lindsey Michelle Robertson and Scott Allan Bartlett.
Sylvie Malak Lamharzi and Hunter Christian Bradshaw.
Noah Cole Patterson and Allyson Michelle Morley.
Charles Allen Elmeer and Robin Lynne Windsor.
Jack Joseph Eubanks and Morgan Elise Stallings.
John Robert Edmondson and Hayley Grace Dehaan.
Jennifer Marie Austin and Kenneth Joseph Judkins.
Samantha Kyli Harkness-Crafton and Matthew Allen Crafton.
Rebeckah Anne Schow and Charles William Schow.
Ava Marie Fagundes and Jaxon Thomas Olhausen.
Mackenzie Patrick Moore and Payal Shristika Singh.
Sydney Hope Sims and Jaden Scott Wardwell.
Jennifer Lopez Villegas and Angel Eduardo Guerrero Landeros.
Nathan John Beals and Hannah Kate Gibson.
Samantha Susan Christine Brown and Sean Patrick Wessling.
Kylie Madison Smith and Brian Isaiah Dallas.
Evan Lucas-Ryan Leno and Trinity Lee Ann Sherwood.
Rowan Daniel Bennett and Brianna Cristine Solomon.
Stephan John Miller and Lesly Cinda Ugarte.
Matthew James Frey and Madalyn Michal Graf.
Kevin Justin Cain and Susan Kay True.
Adhre Diontay Sparks and Heather Michele Tovar.
Elisa Carbajal Zarate and Jake Alexander Herrera Escamilla.
Madison Grace Mckerrall and Elijah Wesley Thomas Harris.
Brent Robert Magnuson and Carrie Lyn Kunert.
Elizabeth Ann Wells and Matthew Everett Larsen.
Emma Adelaide Gentry and Brandon Davis Friesen.
Adam Michael Pozsgai and Madelyn Grace Shorthouse.
Lauren Elizabeth Ketch and Jean Philippe Louis Georges Lamouche.
Kierstyn Abbey Lewis and Hugh Alexander James Franklin.
Jennifer Johnson Williams and Timothy Lee Eblen.
Alyssa Rae Carnes and Jakeb Christopher Dressel.
Faith Jewell Johnson and Alexander Preston Polasek.
Elizabeth Armistead Simmons and John Milton Vanover.
Megan Raelyn Tuell and Jeremy Michael Campbell.
Cheyenne Brooke Hale and Curtis James Turnidge.
Ashley Marie Crawford and Andrew William Jaramillo.
Andrew Marcus Onofrei and Lyudmila D. Shotropa.
Eric Scott Stevenson and Stacy Jean Stover.
Travis Alexander Bricker and Maren Emilee Soto.
Timothy Josiah Thielen and Laura Christine Wineinger.
Morgan Danielle Bristow and Malachi John Bellah.
Kathleen Marie Brown and Steven Mark Worden.
Jamie Katharine Chenea and Gabriel Marcos Avila.
Isabella Paige Holsti and Kanye Moses Austin.
Angelique Nicolle Young and Evan Manuel Espinoza.
David Antonio Angeles and Olivia Clare Grijalva.
Isaac Evan Ramos and Tara Elizabeth Hall-Comstock.
Cheryl Lynn Lewis and Daniel Lewis Rosanbalm.
Jewelann Marie Robinson and Carlos Martinez-Feleyson.
Kayla Anne Bowers and Bradyn Merrick Stowe.
Johnny William Wilkison and Zachary Zed Waugh.
Jason Lee Metheny and Juan Vicente Gomez Munoz.
Silverio Gustavo Sanchez Solis and Jocelin Melisa Palafox Rivera.
Nancy Janette Buley and Mark Edmund Krautmann.
Micah Lynn Croney and Cheyann Dezari Watkins.
Robin Lorraine Hutchison and Jesse Paul Jansen.
Amanda Rose Ruberti and Aaron Michael Trumbo.
Brenna Rose Beyer and Andrew Steven Prom.
Logan Berry Sweet and Autumn Alexandra Bachmeier.
Omar Hernandez Olalde and Ana Luisa Nambo Molina.
Hailee Nicole Fowler and Travis Rex Finzer.
Alyssa Sue Burt and Lucas John Vondran.
Taylor Ann Petersen and Logan William Fink.
Hiller James Sturdevant and Avery Lynn Heisler.
Clare Elizabeth Timmons and Conner Kihei Brown.
Shanda Leah Kaehler and Brian Michael Hill.
Madeline Elizabeth Edmonds and Esteban Antonio Vega Porrata.
Adriana Salinas Pena and Erick Ruiz Duarte.
Claire Mae Sharron and Austin Michael Clevenger-Arce.
Cesar Augusto Medina Maldonado and Heather Marie Nevins.
Rikkel Marie Simpson and Nicholas James Arens.
Calle Sue Griffin and Aidan James Bailey.
Sayri Ahli Arguelles Perez and Milton Francisco Flores Gonzalez.
Wanda Lavonne Craig and Dominic Louis Edson.
Theresa Ann Minks and Ronald Lee Merrick.
Jasmine Antoinette Wright and Ryan Edward Andrews.
Faith Nicole Dowell and Jose Armando Rosario Flores.
Alvin Paolo Malihan Marty and Abigail Marissa Kerns.
Sophia Mae McKey O’Brien and Taylor Nicholas Bruchet.
Gwendolynn Michelle Terry and Nathan Richard James.
Luke James Hall and Alexandra Elaine Conley.
Elvira Alcantar and Kristopher Allan Rentz.
Kylar James Johnson and Katelyn Joy Chung.
Hytham Mohamed and Lena Jengcharoen.
Francisco Silva Rodriguez and Madora Elias Flores.
Vincent Michael Danielson and Edith Contreras.
Danielle Shana Weitzel Kramer and Kyle Frederick Campbell.
Kyli Kristian Nagode and Koby Angelo Wright.
Jenni Luree Burkhead and James Dale Lewis.
Connor David Taplin and Kjersti Anna Leclair.
Rachel Jean Smith and Shane Steven Joy.
Jennifer Cantera Leon and Jesus Mendoza Sandoval.
Scott Robert Parker and Teresa Lynn Wroblewski.
Daniel August Bauman and Arshawn Jefferson Turner.
Bryan Elias Partida Cuevas and Dafne Faviola Chavez Villegas.
Phillip Arthur Munshausen and Sarah Elizabeth Lamping.
Grant Goodson Walker and Madeleine West Teel.
Jordyn Nicole Alexander and Bobby Gene Raulston.
Elia Alicia Olague and Luis Angel Espinoza.
Joseph Ray McGhehey and Aylea Grace Dixon.
John Soren Rasmussen and Lauren Marie Schneider.
Miguel Angel Ramirez and Janet Nova Cervantes.
Sara Jane Grimm and Patrick Samuel Fay.
Vern Duane Parks and Sarah Jane Kottek.
Manuela Chavez Romero and Fernando Tronco Diaz.
Keelin Elizabeth Dannelley and Damien Tear Lovell.
Terrance Gene Cuddeford and Tamara Lynn Davis.
Kari Ann Mamizuka and Michael James Devlin.
Benjamin Davis Baker and Francesca Lucia Alcalá.
Frederick William Stephens-Tiley and Norina Louise Columbaro.
Concepcion Marin-Cuellar and Osvaldo Reyes Gomez.
Luke L. Sandoval and Melissa S. Yocom.
Nicole Lynne Hagberg and Devin Wallace McShane.
Cyairra Dawn Humphrey and Cody Gene Madden.
Jessica Nicole Nelson and Gerardo Perez.
Kristi Lynn Dietzel and John Kelly Freeman.
Sara Elizabeth Priebe and Jesse John Ortiz.
Robert Eugene Brophy and Constance Cheri Angelica Armstrong.
Margie G. Sparks and Brian Edward Kaatz.
Angela Yesenia Landeros Ramirez and Jose Guadalupe Zatarain Tornero.
Emily Jo Schmidt and Kaiden Scott Abell.
William Frank Mattila and Martha Lynn Denton.
Charlotte O. Hooker and Michael D. Billings.
Kaden Daniel Andreas and Morgana Fallon Remington-Nash.
Andrew Philip Heath and Lisa Marie Hawley-Love.
Kyla Rose Ingram and Christian Thomas Honaker Morin.
Kaylee Ann Williams and Hunter Thomas McAvoy.
Forrest Edward Dehart and Kathleen Elizabeth Cook.
Bonnie Sue Hurst and Michael Blake Ethridge.
Lylah Sue Saddoris and Kyle Anthony Ray Turley.
Laurie Leigh Smith and Patrick Joseph Coveney.
Holly Kathleen Higgins and Kelly Ray Dirksen.
Kayla Ann Zdrantan and Tristan Michael Mckinley.
Wendy Lynn Henderlong and Lawrence Robert Vitale.
Madison Ann Cummins and Daniel Raymond Sanchez.
Mary Rose Neumann and Richard Allen Hokit.
Joel Aaron Gimbel and Morgan Alicia Valdivieso.
Nathan Alan Wilson and Courtney Taylor Emily Whitworth.
Madeline Carol Judge and Mitchell James Traynor.
Samantha Joleen Harlan and Alex Roberto Pennes.
Madison Taylor Griffin and Joshua David Sills.
Ketura Rose Hostetler and Clint Thomas Edmond Hatch.
Emily Elizabeth Hagedorn and Bryce Robert Evans.
Elsa Lizeth Sanchez Alcantar and Juan De Dios Herandez Martinez.
