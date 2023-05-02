Marlo Noelani Keliiheleua 1970 - 2024

Marlo Noelani Keliiheleua was reunited with her late sister Debbie on February 29, 2024, at the age of 53. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Marlo was born May 7, 1970, in McMinnville, Oregon. She was the middle of five children and grew up in Amity, Oregon. She loved to dance, carry a tune wherever she went, and was also on her high school dance, track, basketball and volleyball teams. She graduated in 1988, and continued her education at Brigham Young University.

Marlo was married to Michael Grubbe, had four kids over the course of the relationship, and parted ways. Marlo stayed in and around Sherwood for a majority of her life afterward, moving to Beaverton to work with her brother, Tyler, and moving to Florida to live with her brother, Joshua.

Marlo is survived by her sons, Zac, Spencer, Jackson and Owen; her brothers, Jared, Joshua and Tyler; and her parents, Danny and Joyce.

Marlo was a mother of all; her purpose was to care for everyone and spread joy whenever she could. She always had a smile on her face and connected with friends and strangers wherever she went. A pillar of every community she was a part of, she never judged another but recognized the beauty in everyone. Marlo lives on in the songs we used to sing together, the time and energy she gave to us, and the days with her we can’t forget.

