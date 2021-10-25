Mark P. Breaux 1961 - 2021

Mark Breaux passed away October 25, 2021, at his home in Springfield, Oregon, at the age of 59.

Mark Breaux was born November 26, 1961, in Prineville, Oregon, to Jason E. and Diane Breaux. He attended high school in Dayton, Oregon, and college in San Diego, where he met his wife, Judy Breaux. He was a caring and attentive father to his two step-children, Michael and Kimberly Hayes; and his son, Jason A. Breaux.

Mark lived in Springfield for over 20 years and managed the Eugene location of the Men’s Wearhouse since 1998, a company he worked at for almost 30 years. He always took great care to provide the best possible service to his customers. He acted as a true servant leader for his employees. Many longtime family friends were employees first. Mark was a tireless worker but always made time for his family no matter what it took. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoyed cooking, restoring classic cars, and helping those around him. Mark never took time for himself, instead investing it in aiding others. He never failed to place friends, loved ones and even strangers above himself, giving freely of his time and effort to make their lives better. There seemed to be nothing he didn’t know how to do, and if there was, he would figure out how. He always knew what to say, and when he said it, you knew it was the right answer whether or not you wanted to hear it.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jason E. Breaux, who passed from cancer in 2018. He is survived by his wife, Judy Breaux; sons, Michael Hayes, USA (RET), Jason A. Breaux, ARNG; daughter, Kimberly Frost; grandchildren, Kyrsten Frost, Lauren Frost, Braden Frost, and Antonio Hayes; mother, Diane Breaux; older brother, Michael Breaux USN (RET); younger sister, Mary Woods; nieces, Jessica Hughes and Ashley Castro; as well as a host of extended family, friends and neighbors whom he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on December 11, 2021, at the Springfield VFW, 5344 Main Street. Mark would be honored by donations to the American Cancer Fund in memory of his father, Jason E. Breaux (americancancerfund.org/donate).

Services in the care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Please visit www.majorfamilyfunerahome.com to sign the online guestbook or share a favorite memory or photo.