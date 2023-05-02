Mark Beseau 1958 - 2023

Mark Beseau passed away June 26, 2023, in Portland, Oregon. Mark was one of seven children. Life was never dull with so many children and five older sisters.

In 1975, the family moved from Southern California to Yamhill County, Oregon. After graduating from high school, he began his working career. In younger years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing and going to Blazer games. He spent many years working very hard to provide for his family, his main focus in life. His three children strive to follow his hard-working example.

He is survived by a brother and five sisters. He is also survived by his wife; two daughters and one son, and their spouses. He absolutely adored his five grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed more than words can express.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com