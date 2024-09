Mark Albert Lynn 1957 - 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce Mark Albert Lynn passed away on August 7, 2024, in Zillah, Washington. Mark was born December 17, 1957, to Roy Eugene and Wanda Mae Lynn in Toppenish, Washington. A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Wennerberg Park in Carlton, Oregon.