Marian Louse Foster 1939-2026

Marian Louse Foster of McMinnville passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2026. She was 86 years old

Marian was born to Woodford and Thelma Weathers on August 27, 1939 in Hood River, Oregon

She married Jimmy Foster September of 1958 and had 5 children. Alan Foster, of McMinnville, Oregon, Laurie Glenn, Boise, Idaho, Lee Musselman (Gary), McMinnville, Oregon, Jeremy Foster, McMinnville, Oregon.

Marian was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She loved flowers and plants and could make anuything grow. She also had a love for animals.

She has 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy Foster and daughter Jo Miller.

There will be no services