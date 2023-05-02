Maria (Mary) Harris 1946 - 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria (Mary) Harris/Maas, who departed this world on December 7, 2023.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, humor, and cherished memories that will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

She was born July 13, 1946, to Peter and Tina Maas in Holland. Mary’s family emigrated from Holland to Canada, where she met her husband and later relocated to McMinnville, Oregon. She touched the lives of countless people with her desire to help and care for others. She was also a force of nature. Everyone knew that when she set her mind on accomplishing something, she would make it happen.

She was a lifelong learner. If she didn’t know how to do something, she set out to learn it. She worked at Hagen Hamilton Insurance as well as McMinnville Hospital in the billing department. She also worked as a florist and a bookkeeper. Mary was very active in the Catholic church and volunteered in many different ministries. She was a foster parent and a victim’s advocate. She also enjoyed buying, selling, and remodeling properties with her husband.

As her illness progressed, the family rallied around her to savor every moment possible. Even in her passing, her life and legacy of helping others will continue in ongoing research for a cure being conducted by OHSU in Portland, Oregon.

Family was the cornerstone of Mary’s life. Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband, Dick Harris; her son, Joe Harris (wife Michele); her daughters, Tina Guiger (husband Geoff), and Jackie Bauman (husband Ben); as well as her grandchildren, Michael Harris, Kenneth Harris, Jennifer Harris, Joseph Harris and Audrey Harris, Nathan Guiger, Maddy Guiger, Emma Bauman, and Dylan Bauman; and great-grandchild, Lilly Harris. She is also survived by her brothers, Bill Maas (wife Mary), and Pete Maas; and sister, Joyce Hammersmith (husband Ed).

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Pete Maas; and mother, Tina Maas.

A celebration of life to honor and remember Mary will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Dallas, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, we believe Mary would have preferred donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) to help fund the research and support programs that will hopefully one day grant us victory over dementia.