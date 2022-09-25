Margery Anne Mischel 1927 - 2022

Anne Mischel passed peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Margery Anne Turner was born to Nell Stewart and Leon Turner in McMinnville, Oregon. She was raised on the “homestead” Stewart Farm south of Amity, Oregon. She attended first through twelfth grades at Bethel School, Polk County, Oregon.

On September 11, 1949, she married James R. Mischel Sr. They had four children, Jim Jr., Mike, Marie and Kelli.

Anne loved raising Appaloosa horses and has had several champion Appaloosas. She has been inducted into the National Appaloosa Hall of Fame, Trail Division. She was one of 40 original riders of the National Appaloosa Horse Club sponsored Chief Joseph Trail Ride. She continued on the ride for 52 years. A great many of those years she served as a Ride Scout. She also assisted her late husband, Jim, in his role as the Official Chief Joseph Trail Ride photographer.

Anne is survived by her son, James R. Mischel Jr. of Sheridan, Oregon; daughter, Marie Yoesel of Ballston, Oregon; three grandchildren, Jeri Turgesen, Jason Frankenburger and Sandy Mischel McDaniel; and six great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday October 5, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. The following day, services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at Macy & Son Funeral Chapel, with interment after the service at Bethel Cemetery. A reception will follow the interment at the Bethel School she spent her youth attending.

Macy & Son Funeral Home,135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR 97128 (503-472-6151).