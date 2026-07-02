July 2, 2026 Tweet

Margaret Cross: Nostalgic for true ideals of our founders

If you like fireworks, a steak on the grill and a day off, have a good time. Don’t whine about the cost.

Our president doesn’t care, so why should you? Besides, your food, healthcare and housing prices are bargains compared to what your kids will be paying in interest on the exploding national debt.

You know who to thank. His picture is everywhere.

America has never been greater if you believe that corruption for private benefit is our highest national value. Elon Musk, fossil fuel companies, tech billionaires, defense contractors, private prison companies, hedge funds, private equity firms, cryptocurrency dealers, racists, grifters and the other boys in the band are celebrating big time.

Starting with the violent assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, instigated by the Loser-in-Chief, they convinced enough voters they were the rightful rulers of America.

How? A well-funded of chorus of lies, hate, racism, and cruel propaganda against immigrants worked in this age of social media.

Facts? Who cares?

From Day 1, Trump and his cronies returned us to the age of royal privilege, claiming unlimited presidential power and immunity.

He fired military leaders who opposed him. Our Republican Congress willingly neutered itself out of fear of retribution.

His hand-picked Supreme Court expands his power daily, declaring it perfectly legal to fire, imprison or deport anyone you don’t like, buy pardons and public offices, rig elections, and loot as much as you can while ignoring settled laws passed by Congress. This is what “unitary” executive powers look like: one-man rule.

Trump is celebrating the Fourth with algae, arches and his authoritarian agenda. He won’t be on the National Mall admiring the dead ducks in the Reflecting Pool and eating Whoopie Pies.

Maybe he’ll rename Washington, D.C., in his honor. Trumpburg, Trumptown or Trumpville perhaps?

After all, he says he can do anything he wants. And he has proclaimed himself the greatest president in 250 years.

A different celebration will be held by those nostalgic for the ideals and principles of 1776, which rejected kings and established a democratic republic dedicated to the rule of law, civil rights and reason. Those folks will celebrate “We the People” by protesting Trump’s power grab and registering new voters.

Be a patriot. Celebrate the Fourth by speaking truth to power and re-dedicate yourself to “liberty and justice for all.”

Margaret Cross is a longtime resident of Southwest McMinnville. She is active in civic affairs and frequently makes her views known through testimony at public hearings or letters to the editor.