Margaret Anne "Peggy" Meditz Current 1926-2024

Margaret was born February 8, 1926, to Edward J. and Blanche (Luther) Meditz, in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended Blessed Sacrament and St. Rose of Lima schools. In her teens, the family moved to Missouri, where she worked as an usherette at the Esquire Theater in downtown, Kansas City, and later worked for TWA. as a Flight Service girl.

In 1944, at 18 years old, Peggy married Sgt. Harry Lee Mears on the air base in Kearney, Nebraska, where he was stationed. He died in active duty somewhere over the Pacific. Peggy later married Edward LeRoy Current in Kansas City, Kansas. They had seven children.

After living in Van Nuys and Simi Valley, California, they moved in 1971 to McMinnville, Oregon. in 1971. Mr. Current passed away in 1992. Peggy worked at the old Community Hospital and the Carousel Care Center as a CNA. She loved traveling, and going to California, Montana, and Kansas City, Missouri.

Patient and loving, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was always there if they should need her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Hope; and her granddaughter, Beth. She leaves behind her seven children, April Howard of Montana, Angela McGanty of Dundee, Anita Sutton, Theresa Leathers, Dennis, David, and Edward of McMinnville, Oregon, and her 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

Mom would love telling us stories of her life during the Depression, and how she loved to jitterbug back in the '40s. Music and dancing were a part of her life, and she could still dance at 80! She was always laughing and smiling.

The laughter is gone now, but in our hearts, we know she will always be smiling with us.

Mom, We All Love and Miss You ~

Thanks for the "Memories!"