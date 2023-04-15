Man shot in McMinnville; suspect sought

Updated 4/18/23

A 36-year-old McMinnville man was the victim of a single gunshot wound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Southwest Baker Street, according to McMinnville Police.

The victim was first transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland. He was discharged following surgery, according to Police Capt. Tim Symons.

The suspect, who is being sought, and the victim were acquainted with each other, Symons said.

It’s unknown if the suspect fled the area on foot or by vehicle, according to Symons.

The Oregon State Police assisted McMinnville Police with its on-scene investigation. An Oregon Department of Transportation crew and McMinnville Public Works diverted traffic in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Daphne Plumeau at 503-435-5620, daphne.plumeau@mcminnvilloregon.gov; or Detective Riley Rediger at 503-434-3495, riley.rediger@mcminnvilleoreon.gov — and refer to case No. 23-1292.

