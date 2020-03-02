By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Man sentenced for taking videos of roommate's fiancee in shower

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

myopinion

“In general, my client thinks he was treated fairly and appropriately,”
Of course he thinks that, he got a slap on the wrist!!!!

Lulu

Ten days. What another joke sentence. Maybe the rationale was "Boys will be boys." No harm/no foul.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable