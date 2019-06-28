Man fatally shot in NE McMinnville; suspect in custody

Dustin Brown

A McMinnville man, on probation out of Lane County and an admitted drug user, according to court records, was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday on a felony homicide warrant in connection with Friday afternoon's shooting death of a 28-year-old male warrant at a residence in Northeast McMinnville.

Dustin Allen Brown, 33, was lodged in the Yamhill County Jail without bail. He was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center prior to being jailed. McMinnville police did not release information regarding why the suspect was hospitalized.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police said there are no other subjects involved in the investigation into the shooting and there is no continued danger to the public.

An "extensive and rapidly evloving investigation" led to the apprehension of Brown, according to police. They were assisted by the sheriff's office, Oregon State Police and Carlton, Newberg-Dundee and Yamhill police.

Police gave this account of the incident:

About 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Northeast Colson Street on a reported shooting. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A Life Flight helicopter was requested, but the victim died while being transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to where the helicopter had landed..

The suspect was described as a while male who bicycled away from the residence eastbound on Grandhaven Street. It was believed he was armed with a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information or who may have been in the area and saw anything is asked to call the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center at 503-434-6500. Police said they are also seeking any homeowners or businesses who may have video related to the shooting.