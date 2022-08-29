Man fatally shot by police held an air gun

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
JWC
Tragic but perfectly justified shooting.
bonnybedlam
If it's justified for police to shoot and kill a distressed individual with an air gun, why is the county so eager to legalize more people openly carrying real guns in more places? Won't that just lead to more distressed people with real or fake guns, more confused police making split second judgments and, ultimately, more dead citizens?