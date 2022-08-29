By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Man fatally shot by police held an air gun

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

JWC

Tragic but perfectly justified shooting.

bonnybedlam

If it's justified for police to shoot and kill a distressed individual with an air gun, why is the county so eager to legalize more people openly carrying real guns in more places? Won't that just lead to more distressed people with real or fake guns, more confused police making split second judgments and, ultimately, more dead citizens?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented