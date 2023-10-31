Making a 'mature district': Public forum kicks off latest Third Street phase

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
M. Lazzeri
I lived in McMinnville for 26 years before relocating to Grand Junction, CO last year. The two downtowns are very similar. Grand Junction has done what McMinnville is proposing to do - widened sidewalks on Main St, improved drainage, planted appropriate trees and landscaping and discouraged truck traffic. Some parking has been maintained and the street remains two way but is narrow and curved. Like McMinnville, our Main street can be closed for events, bike races, farmers markets etc.
All in all it is quite impressive, very bike and pedestrian friendly and local businesses are thriving.
I understand the angst of losing some of the downtown trees and the disruption of course will be difficult. Fear not though, as a former local I think the changes will be positive in the long run, just as the original changes were decades ago.
Bill B
I realize I don't have a big circle, but I have yet to find someone who does not think Third Street should become pedestrian only. And narrow the street? Have you driven on Third Street? Between the bulbed out corners to parking space inches away from crosswalks, it's a recipe for pedestrian accidents.