Make Music marks start of summer

Make Music started in France in 1982, and now is a tradition in more than 120 countries. McMinnville started its annual celebration in 2021.

Local organizers are James Howe, Freddie Lamb, Shantel Shake, Todd Severson and Ryan and Eva Hales.

Howe said the committee put out a call for musicians who would like to perform. “It doesn’t matter the skill level,” she said, noting the day is about celebrating the joy and power of music.

Many are new this year, joining those who’ve participated several times before. Performers include Cayden Livingston, Rizzle Drizzle, Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra, Quinn Patty, Val Blaha, Red Shot Review, Flux AM, Manitoba Road Crew, Chinese Cloud Machine, and others.

New venues this year include Heater Allen Brewing near 10th and Alpine, Stickman Brewery on Lafayette Avenue, Two Dogs Taphouse at Fourth and Evans, Good Food restaurant, Troon Tasting Room and Nash & Nichol Mercantile on Third Street.

They join venues such as McMenamins Hotel Oregon, the courtyard at The Atticus Hotel, upper city park, Bierly Brewing, Cascade Movement Center, Foreland Beer, Hopscotch Toys, Jacob Williams Winery, Mac Market, the McMinnville Public Library fountain and Vortex Records. Open busking, as well as several scheduled performances, will be under the marquee of the Mack Theater,

Good Food and Pillar to Post are key sponsors this year, Howe said.

For more information, including a list of performers and times at various venues, go to the Make Music McMinnville Facebook page or website, www.makemusicday.org/mcminnville.