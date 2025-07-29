Major incident closes 99W at Lafayette Avenue

9 p.m. Tuesday update: The evacuation radius was decreased to 1,000 feet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. The McMinnville Fire District reported that crews will be on scene through the night due to the controlled release of propane. Mac Fire said professionals were on scene to handle the situation and that passersby may see flames.

More information will be released by Mac Fire and the McMinnville Police Department Wednesday morning.

---

4:10 p.m. Tuesday update: The McMinnville Police Department has announced the need to evacuate a one-mile radius around Wilco Farm Stores. Authorities are seeking the public's cooperation.

---

An incident has closed the area surrounding the intersection of Highway 99W and Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville, near Wilco Farm Stores. Nearby businesses, including WinCo and Safeway, are being evacuated. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

McMinnville Water & Light reports that "power has been shut off the customers north of Northeast Doran Drive behind Wilco due to a vehicle accident that has ignited a propane tank."