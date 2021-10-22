Mailer seeks to make Berschauer recall a referendum on the trail

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
todd sadlo
A truth about the Yamhelas Westsider Trail is that the Yamhill to Carlton segment would connect those towns safely by foot or bicycle, entirely on publicly owned property. The relative handful of farmers who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars litigating it did so with hyperbolic nonsense about potential harm. They refused to accept any version of the trail, even as heavily conditioned as the version adopted more than once by the Board of Commissioners.
I recently retired after 40 years as an Oregon lawyer and also recently had the displeasure of working with Lindsay Berschauer. Ms Berschauer saw the anti-trail bandwagon as a possible source of funding and support for her other fringe political ideas, and she was correct. Her opposition to the trail has nothing to do with farm practices and everything to do with her anti-social and corrupt view of the role of local government in people's lives.
Ms Berschauer should be recalled, not for her opposition to the trail, but for her refusal and lack of ability to govern. She holds office to provide a stage for political theater--not to govern and serve all 100,000 county residents, but to serve a handful of supporters against a majority of county residents. Deliberately ignoring the rule of law is anti-democratic, and throwing shade on science during a pandemic is reckless. Please sign the petition now and get it to Save Yamhill County before the end of the month. Restore Yamhill County's stature among Oregon counties.
madmacs
According to follwthemoney.org almost all of the "Oregon Family Farm Association" funding comes from Loren Parks, the same man who bankrolled Kevin Manixx and Bill Sizemore. Another example of astroturfing it seems.