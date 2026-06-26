Madison Street repairs create gridlock in Lafayette

Emily Bonsant/News-Register##Construction on Madison Street left Lafayette traffic in gridlock Thursday afternoon. Madison Street turns into Lafayette Highway on the southern portion of town. The road is being repaved and getting sidewalk improvements. Cars lined up on Third Street and Highway 99W as they followed directions of traffic controllers.

Eastbound traffic on Pacific Highway 99W through Lafayette bunched from Northeast Mattey Road to the east side of town near Southeast Locks Loop Road.

Lafayette City Administrator Branden Dross told the News-Register the city hopes to have the majority of the work completed by Thursday evening.

“It should be the end of the project outside of some little things that we will need to go over with the contractor when we do our inspection next week,” he said.

Madison Street repairs are taking place on the south side of Third Street, the main thoroughfare in town.

Sidewalks are being added to the street and paving is taking place.

Throughout the past several weeks, there has been a small ditch at the intersection of Madison and Second streets, as the sidewalk is being repaired and expanded. Drivers turning right onto Madison from Second have had to navigate the turn and piles of gravel.