Maddie and the protestors: a threat to lick them to death

Apparently, some malcontents were planning on protesting at the McMinnville Air Show late last month.

Their anger centered around the glorification of killing, the glorification of the machines that do the killing and air pollution spewed while doing the glorifying. Tensions ran high.

One online post urged the good people of McMinnville to “stay safe” from the “Antifa terrorist cell” that, unlike any terrorist cell I’ve ever heard of, was broadcasting its protest plans to whomever would read them, by affixing fliers to telephone poles all over Portland. That post was met by angry counterposts defending the terrorists’ rights to peaceably terrorize, and the opposing sides were off.

I thought of Shirley Chisholm, the Black congresswoman who ran for president in 1972. Among her rivals for the Democratic nomination was Alabama Gov. George Wallace, as staunch a segregationist as you’ll ever see.

During the heat of his racist campaign, a would-be assassin shot Wallace four times, ending his presidential aspirations and nearly ending his life.

As Wallace lay paralyzed in the hospital, Chisholm visited him. They spoke for 15 minutes.

She found issues on which she and Wallace agreed and validated him for them. She told Wallace, “I wouldn’t want what happened to you to happen to anyone,” and wished him well. In response, Wallace “cried and cried.”

Although his presidential campaign was over, his political life was not. He remained a strong voice of Southern politics until his death in 1998, by which time he had renounced his segregationist views and became an advocate for racial equality.

If you’re looking for an example of what Jesus would do, I nominate the above.

We could apply the same principles to the protesters.

What makes America great is our right to hold different opinions, to worship in different churches, to educate our children as we wish and to look and act as goddamned different as we like, as long as we don’t impinge on the rights of our fellow Americans to do the same.

So, what if we celebrated that greatness by welcoming the protesters to our town? Showed them some kindness? I don’t know, maybe offered them cookies. Or a beer. Or both. Maybe even a puppy brigade to wag and lick them into submission.

I know my dog, Maddie, responding to my telling her about the protesters, would leap at the opportunity.

Here in McMinnville, we garner national attention now for our beautiful downtown.

Just imagine what kind of attention we would attract if, next time we’re faced with invasion by terrorists, we tried kindness.

At the very least, we’d startle them. We might even change a few minds.