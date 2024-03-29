MacReads books available

MacReads, a community reading project, is featuring a book by Linfield University graduate Shane McRae this spring. Books are available at the McMinnville Public Library, the Linfield library and Third Street Books.

“Pulling the Chariot of the Sun” is McRae’s memoir of being kidnapped from his Black father and raised by his white supremacist grandparents.

McRae, who writes poetry as well as prose, will speak Tuesday, April 30, at Linfield. The free talk is open to the public.

For more information, call the McMinnville Library, at 503-435-5562.