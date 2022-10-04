By News-Register staff • 

Mac youth basketball to host tryouts

The McMinnville Basketball Association will be holding their annual basketball tryouts for 4th through 8th grade boys and girls October 16 and 17. The season consists of two to three practices per week with games starting in December and running through the month of February.

To register, go to the McMinnville Basketball Association website, mcminnvillebasketball.com. The registration must be completed in order to participate in tryouts. The registration deadline is Thursday, October, 13.

All participants must attend McMinnville schools or live within McMinnville School District boundaries. If you have any questions or need more information, contact head boys basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us, or head girls basketball coach Sean Coste at scoste@msd.k12.or.us.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented