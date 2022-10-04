Mac youth basketball to host tryouts

To register, go to the McMinnville Basketball Association website, mcminnvillebasketball.com. The registration must be completed in order to participate in tryouts. The registration deadline is Thursday, October, 13.

All participants must attend McMinnville schools or live within McMinnville School District boundaries. If you have any questions or need more information, contact head boys basketball coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us, or head girls basketball coach Sean Coste at scoste@msd.k12.or.us.