Mac, YC seniors represent squads on all-state teams

Hyder was scorching final two years of his Grizzly tenure. Over 59 games played and 239 plate appearances between his junior and senior seasons, Hyder hit to an average of .437 and slugged .627. He recorded 81 total hits — 24 of which went for extra bases — 47 RBIs and 65 runs scored.

The 6A Player of the Year was South Salem’s Teagan Scott, Pitcher of the Year was West Linn’s Jack Frishman and the Coach of the Year was West Linn’s Joe Monohan.

The only local 3A baseball player to be honored was Yamhill Carlton outfielder and pitcher Gus Brunner, who earned third-team all-state honors.

Over the entirety of his four years at YC, Brunner was a .329 hitter in 244 plate appearances. Brunner also averaged a .496 on-base percentage and .467 slugging while recording 61 hits, 21 of which were extra-base hits. The lefty also scored nearly as many as he drove in, crossing the plate 52 times and recording 53 RBIs.

As a pitcher, Brunner threw 91 2/3 innings as a Tiger and pitched to the tune of a 3.47 career ERA. He struck out 137 batters and walked 79 while holding opposing hitters to a .139 average against.

Henry Wort from Blanchet Catholic was named the 3A Player of the Year, while Taft’s Zach Hankins was the Pitcher of the Year.

South Umpqua/Days Creek manager Steve Stebbins was named the 3A Coach of the Year as the Lancers won the title.