Mac voters choose challengers Bizon, Warmbier for school board seats

Challengers Jason Bizon and Abbie Warmbier won seats on the McMinnville School Board Tuesday night, according to unofficial election results released after 10 p.m. by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Bizon, a McMinnville High School graduate, had 2,356 votes, or 42.8%, in the Position 1 race. He lead incumbent Yanira Vera, who had 1,766 votes, or 31.8%, and challenger Raul Medrano, who had 1j438, or 25.9%.

Warmbier, a Linfield graduate and former teacher, won the Position 2 race against incumbent Barbara Carter, who was seeking her third term on the board,. Warmbier received 2,945 votes, or 54.2%, and Carter had 2,490, or 45.8%.

They will be seated in July, the beginning of the new fiscal year.

In the Yamhill Carlton School District, incumbent Jami Egland, with 908 votes, or 79%, defeated challenger Nathan McMullen, who had 243, or 21.1%, for Position 1.

For YC's Position 4 seat, JaJetta Dumdi overcame three challengers with 532 votes, or 42.5% of the total. Other candidates were Kevin Brewer, with 252 votes, or 20.1%; Julia Howard, with 128, or 10.2%; and Jennifer Nordstrom with 340, or 27.2%.

In the Newberg district, Trevor Dehart lead with 3,287 votes, or 51.3%, over Ron Mock, who received 3,124 votes, or 48.7%, in the Zone 1 race.

Ines Pena won the Newberg's Zone 4 race with 3,308 votes, or 51.1%, over John Read, who had 3,160, or 48.9%

In Newberg's Zone 5 race, Renee Powell won with 2,930 votes or 45.5%, compared to 1,1996votes, or 18.9%, for Bob Woodruff and 2,316, or 35.9%, for Tai Harden.

Other school board races across Yamhill County were not contested.

In contested fire board races:

Scott Bernards led James Bandy, 347 votes to 153 to keep his seat on the New Carlton Fire Board.

In the race for Position 3 in the Sheridan Rural Fire District, Harry Cooley won with 499 votes while Matt Dull had 371 and Gary Giddings had 163.

For Sheridan's Position 4, Peter Gutbrod had 472 votes, defeating Raymond Bottenberg with 468 and Raymond Watkins with 83.

In the race for Sheridan Position 5, incumbent Carol Harlan received 398, topping Cody Coonrod 338, John Stanislaw Jr. with 219 and Michael Silberstein with 36.

In the West Valley Position 2 race, incumbent Connie Brown topped the list with 184 votes, leading Rod McAlister with 154 and Michael Alger with 149.

For West Valley Position 4, incumbent Chris Greenhill had 271 votes, defeating Ryan Mehlhoff, who had 217.

Roy Whitman kept his West Valley Position 5 seat, with 295 votes, over V. Mark Havel's 132 and Richard Schumann's 71..

The six Sheridan and West Valley board races all took into account Polk and Yamhill County votes.

In the Southwestern Polk race, incumbent Rod Watson defeated Candice Strickland, 547-395.

Jim McMaster with 3,270 votes, Gayle Bizeau with 2,656 and Lisa Rogers with 2,336 were the top three vote-getters in a 12-person race for three seats on the Chehalem Parks and Recreation District Board. Other tallies were Saundra Valentine, 219; Judy Brown, 2,189; Jeff Musall, 678; Molly Olson, 310; Matthew Smith, 1,173; Peter Siderius, 2,064; Jamie Johnson, 1,785; Douglas Pugsley, 881; and Pat Royer, 219.

About 15,856 voters returned ballots in the county, bringing the turnout to about 21.7%.