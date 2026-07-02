Mac summer concert series starts Tuesday

News-Register file phoeo

The McMinnville Parks and Recreation Concert in the Park series will start Tuesday, July 7, with dance cover band Collective Nation.

This is the 41st edition of the department’s free summer concert series. All performances will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in City Park, in front of the aquatic center. A pre-show yoga session will begin at 5:30 p.m. each week.

Overflow parking for the events is at Citizens Bank at Fourth and Baker streets. There is also a free shuttle from the McMinnville Senior Center — call 503-435-0407 to reserve a seat.

The lineup also includes Duran Duran cover band Wild Boys on July 14; Caribbean music by Conjunto Alegre on July 21; and Second Winds Community Band playing in celebration of the United States’ 250th birthday on July 28.

The concerts are part of the department’s Summer Fun calendar, which includes activities and special events most days through Aug. 22.

The first outdoor movie at Joe Dancer Park, featuring “Lilo & Stitch,” was held June 27. Upcoming showings are “Zootopia” on Saturday, July 11, and “How to Train Your Dragon” on Saturday, July 25. Pre-movie activities start at 8 p.m. and movies start at dusk.

Special performances at the community center will be Paradise of Samoa dance troupe on Thursday, July 9, and Red Yarn, who weaves music and puppetry into each show, on Thursday, July 23. The free shows begin at 2 p.m.

Visit bit.ly/macsummerfun for complete listings and additional information.