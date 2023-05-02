Mac Senior Men's Golf seeks members

McMinnville Senior Men’s Golf seeks members

McMinnville Senior Men’s golf Club, the oldest active golf group in the county, seeks members. It began in 1966 with 10 members and now has 65. Members must be 55 years old. Play follows United States Golf Association and Oregon Golf Association rules. Members are charged a $95 club fee and pay their own green fees and cart fees, along with entry fees in optional golf contest fund.

The group has regular golf days, 8 a.m., Mondays at Chehalem Glenn in Newberg, Wednesdays at Cross Creek in Dallas and Fridays at The Nines in McMinnville.

Special events include Arnie’s Open, a scholarship fundraiser, as well as burger fest and a September season-ending banquet.

The club also travels to area courses including Spring Hill in Albany and Charbonneau.

For details call Ron Worley, chairman, at 971-219-3747, or Kevin Nolan, at 503-437-5363.