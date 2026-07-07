Mac schools serving free summer meals

Free meals are available for those 18 and younger at several sites in McMinnville.

McMinnville School District is hosting the federal free breakfast and lunch program. In other cities, school districts are also serving free meals.

During July, breakfasts are available from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Newby Elementary School and during the same time Monday through Thursday at McMinnville High School.

Lunches are available at both those schools from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, with Newby serving lunches on Friday, as well.

Several other sites offer lunches Monday through Thursday, as well, at different times. They include 10:30 to 10:50 at the McMinnville Public Library; 10:45 to 11:05 a.m. at Joel Perkins Park in Lafayette; 11:15 to 11:35 a.m. at Discovery Meadows in McMinnville; 11:30 to 11:50 in Chegwyn Park, McMinnville; and 12:05 to 12:25 p.m. at Jay Pearson Park.

In August, when summer school programs are in session, all six McMinnville district elementary schools, including Wascher in Lafayette, will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Patton and Duniway middle schools will serve breakfast at the same time.

August lunches will be served at all elementary sites and both middle schools from 11:30 a.m. to noon weekdays. In addition, lunches will be available at the McMinnville library from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information about the free meal program, go to the school district website, www.mds.k12.or.us.