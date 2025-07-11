Mac school board to meet Monday

The McMinnville School Board will hear reports on programs and finances, and take action on proposed student fees, substitute rates and admission of out-of-district students at its meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The board also will elect a new chair and vice chair, and conduct of annual business, such as updating the names of employees who can sign checks.

This is the first meeting for new interim Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua.

The meeting is at the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue, McMinnville. The meeting also will be available on Zoom; the link is on the district website at msd.k12.or.us. For more information, call 503-565-4000.