Mac school board to meet March 10

McMinnville School Board members will consider approving a calendar for the 2025-26 school year when they meet Monday, March 10, in the district office at 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue. A Zoom link is available from 503-565-4000.

The board also will consider appointing an applicant to an opening on the budget committee and discuss policies, personal, finances and other areas of operation.

The board also will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, in executive session for its annual performance review of Superintendent Debbie Brockett.

It will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 31 in a joint work session with the McMinnville City Council.