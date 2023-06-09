Mac school board to meet June 12

McMinnville School Board will hold a hearing on the proposed 2023-24 budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, followed by its regular business meeting. In addition, board members will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. to consider extending the superintendent’s contract.

All three meetings will be held in the district office, with the budget and business sessions available via Zoom, as well. The executive session is closed to the public.

During the business session, the board will consider approving the budget and contract, along with policies and textbook adoptions. Reports on personnel, finances and facilities also are scheduled.

Public comments will be taken in writing before 3 p.m. Monday. For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.