Mac school board to meet::6

Mac school board to meet

McMinnville School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The public session will be held in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. It also will be available on Zoom.

The board will hear reports from Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua and about finances, facilities and school improvement.

Board members are expected to act on the Grizzly robotics team’s request for out-of-state travel and on policies about memorials and naming new schools. It also will consider a curriculum adoption for social studies.

The board also will also consider approving its evaluation of the superintendent.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.