Mac School Board meets Tuesday

McMinnville School Board members will discuss district properties and programs when they meet for a work session Monday, Oct. 27. The public meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue; it also will be available on Zoom.

The board will discuss high school science and the budget process. Board members will discuss their self-evaluation, as well.

For more information or a Zoom link, call the district office at 503-565-4000.