Mac school board meets Sept. 11

Classes resumed in McMinnville on Aug. 28. Back-to-school nights for middle school families are scheduled the evening of Sept. 12 and on Sept. 14 for those with children in elementary grades. "Grizz Fest" will be held Sept. 13 at the high school.

The meeting can be attended in person or over Zoom. For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.