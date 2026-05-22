Mac school board has opening

McMinnville School District is seeking applicants for an opening on the school board.

Board member Abbie Warmbier plans to resign in June because she is moving out of state.

Applicants for the opening must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and have lived in the school district for at least a year. Employees of the school district are not eligible.

Remaining board members will interview applicants, then appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Warmbier’s term, which runs through June 30, 2027. The new board member could choose to run for election next spring to retain the seat.

The McMinnville School Board is comprised of seven volunteers. They meet on the second and fourth Monday evenings of each month, serve on the district budget committee and attend other events.

Applications must be returned to Cherice Bowden, board secretary, by noon on Tuesday, June 2.

For more information and application forms, go to the district website, msd.k12.or.us, or call the district office, at 503-565-4000.