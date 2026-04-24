Mac School Board considers RIF statement

McMinnville School Board members will consider approving a Reduction in Force statement at their Monday, April 27, meeting. The one-item business session will start at 6:30 p.m. in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave.

Approving an RIF does not necessarily mean personnel will be laid off. Instead, it notifies unions that the district could do so if necessitated by a budget shortage.

Following the business session, the board will hold its usual work session to discuss facilities, including an update on construction projects such as a JV soccer locker room.

An executive session will follow at 7:30 p.m. to evaluate Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua.

For more information, call the district office at 503-565-4000.