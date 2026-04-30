Mac's McIrvin honored with national merit award

Having served on the board of directors for OADA and helping with statewide scheduling coordination for Class 6A and 5A sports, McIrvin said he was still surprised by the honor.

“I think anytime there’s an individual award like this, it’s a reflection of our whole program, our coaches, our kids, and our school,” McIrvin said about the recognition. “As the athletic director, I get to be the base of everything, but it’s not necessarily a me thing. It’s an us thing, and it makes me appreciative of the people we have and the support we have in our community.”

The annual award recognizes McIrvin’s dedication to high school athletics. NIAAA recognizes honorees who demonstrate contributions to education-based athletics at the local and state levels.

Previous honors for McIrvin include the 6A Oregon Athletic Director of the Year in 2024 and the Oregon Cheerleading Coaches Association’s Administrator of the Year in 2016.