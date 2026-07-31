By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • July 31, 2026 Tweet

Mac police to give scoops for kids’ good deeds

McMinnville Police are on the lookout for area youth doing good deeds.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Chief Cord Wood announced a new program, “Caught Being Sweet,” that will reward local children with a free ice cream for doing something positive in the community.

The new initiative is a partnership between the city and Serendipity Ice Cream, which was conceived following an MPD pursuit of stolen headphones.

Officer Geoffrey Huey used app tracking technology to locate a pair of Airpods that went missing, expecting to catch the thief red-handed. Instead, he found a group of teens amid a good deed.

“When Officer Huey arrived, he found some young men in the act of creating posters to help make sure that those (headphones) found their way back to their rightful owners,” Wood said.

That gave Huey the idea for the program, and he approached Serendipity owner Becky Simpson about a partnership.

“A very good thing comes from a very small call,” Wood said.

He presented Huey and Simpson with MPD challenge coins, and said officers will now be able to give youths a business card that can be redeemed for a free scoop.