Mac PD shaves off for Juliette’s House

Residents can help decide which facial hair McMinnville Police officers will sport in December if they donate to Juliette’s House this month at participating locations.

“We are really hoping that the community comes out to support Juliette’s House. They are a critical partner in our policing mission,” McMinnville Police Chief Cord Wood told the News-Register.

Juliette’s House is the county’s only child abuse intervention center.

Votes and donations can be made at the McMinnville Police Department, the McMinnville Downtown Association, the McMinnville Area Chamber of Commerce and Troon Winery.

After donating, locals can vote from a variety of facial hair styles: mutton chops, a chin strap and others.

“I think my least favorite is the mutton chop option, but I can’t speak for everyone else,” Woods said.

Voters will decide between now and Dec. 5. Community members can also donate during the upcoming Christmas parade, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 28 on Third Street.

The officers will shave into the winning style at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 in the department lobby.