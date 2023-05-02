Mac man indicted of sexual abuse charges

Mac man indicted of sexual charges against minor

Release denied, bond set at $75,000

The News-Register staff

Angel Alonso Espinoza Acevedo, 28, of McMinnville was indicted on four counts related to sex crime against a minor on Sept. 18 in the Yamhill County Circuit Court.

The charges include third-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual corruption of a child, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor and second-degree sexual abuse. The alleged incident occurred on Dec. 21, 2024, according to court documents.

Acevedo was arrested Sept. 23 and held on a $150,000 warrant. He was arraigned on a grand jury indictment on Monday, Sept. 29, in the Yamhill County Circuit Court.

“The state objects to his release and so does the victim's father,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Sarah Vogel said.

Vogel requested bail be set at $100,000, noting the victim is 15-year-old, and Acevedo “made her do sex acts in exchange for favors.”

Defense Attorney Ted Coran asked that the court consider $50,000 in security bond, as the allegations are not Measure 11 crimes that would carry mandatory minimum sentences if convicted.

“I’ve seen others facing Jessica Law charges out on bail of $50,000 in other counties,” Coran said, referencing sexual offenses against children under the age of 12.

Vogel argued $100,000 is appropriate considering Acevedo’s criminal history and failure to appear previously in court.

“I’ll split the difference,” said Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Chapman, setting security bond at $75,000.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15

Three times since March 2025, Acevedo has been charged with methamphetamine possession in Yamhill County. One charge was conditionally discharged and the other two were dismissed.

During the proceedings he failed to appear in court four times for the three cases. Three counts were dismissed on June 25, 2025, and he was sentenced to 20 days in jail for failing to appear in court in the second degree.