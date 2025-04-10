Mac library to reduce hours starting next week

The city needs to identify over $3 million in cuts for next fiscal year and staff previously said service reductions would be identified immediately to cut down on expenses this year.

“The library will be making a few adjustments to ensure we continue to serve the community as best we can within our available resources,” Berg said in a release.

Operating hours will remain 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; however, the library will close an hour earlier, at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The facility will be closed Sunday and Monday, according to Berg.

In addition, the library’s home delivery program will be limited to residents within city limits and the number of programs and events offered will be scaled back, according to Berg.

All changes will take effect April 15.