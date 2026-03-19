Mac library to host clothing pop-up for middle-schoolers

McMinnville Public Library will host a Teen Thrift Pop Up shop for middle school students. Sixth- through eighth-graders will be able to choose items free from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the library’s Carnegie Room.

Middle schoolers and other community members can donate “gently used” clothing. The deadline is Friday, March 20, to the counseling centers at either Duniway or Patton middle schools.

Students who donate can receive extra clothing from the shop.