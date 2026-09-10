Mac library reopens on Sundays

Hours are now noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

The library is closed on Mondays.

Sunday hours were eliminated in April 2025 as part of citywide budget reductions. Earlier this year, the city council agreed to allocate $78,000 for staffing to allow the building to reopen Sundays during the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The library also is going through a change of leadership this fall. Library Director Jenny Berg will retire Oct. 2 after 13 years as leader and 25 years working at the library. Adam Carlson, circulation manager, will serve as interim director during the search for a new director.

For more information, call the library at 503-435-5562.