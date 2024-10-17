By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 17, 2024 Tweet

Mac High to retain challenged book titles

The McMinnville School Board on Monday upheld the recommendation of the district’s challenged materials committee to keep seven challenged books at the Mac High school library.

Vice Chair Abbie Warmbier said it is not the board’s job to review the books, rather it’s the board’s responsibility to see that staff and the committee followed all procedures.

“(The appeal) is basically asking, do we trust our staff,” she said. “Our community member who filed this complaint has the right to do that. Just because they have a right to do so doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.”

In May, resident and alumni parent Cindy Allen of McMinnville issued a complaint against seven titles, claiming they are pervasively vulgar, sexually explicit and obscene and should be removed from MHS library.

Warmbier said the complaint was first brought to Heidi Sumner, the librarian who chose these books as part of the collection.

The books included; “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin; “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews Nolun; “Looking for Alaska” by John Green; and four books by Ellen Hopkins, “Perfect,” “Smoke,” “Glass” and “Tricks.”

In conjunction with the organization Parents Rights in Education, Allen initially asked for removing “Gender Queer, A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, a graphic novel, claiming the book is sexually graphic and pornographic, and that it contains “how to” information for sexual acts; and “Let’s Talk About It,” saying it contains graphic illustrations of naked bodies and content that should be covered in health class, not a library book.

Mac High officials upheld Allen’s request about those two books and removed them earlier this year.

On June 14, Allen agreed to extend the timeline of review to Aug. 12, which is beyond the three weeks outlined in district policy.

Following district policy, a challenge materials committee was formed and was comprised of district educators, a librarian and parents. Over the summer, the committee considered the books and all seven were read in their entirety by at least two members of the committee.

On July 22 and Aug. 6, the committee met for three hours to discuss each title in accordance with district polices.

The following discussion questions were used to guide the process:

1. Does the book follow the guidelines outlined in policy IIAB & IAB-AR: Selection of Supplementary books and Materials?

2. Is this book required reading or supplementary materials?

3. Does this book meet the criteria for “pervasive vulgarity” or “educational unsuitability?”



The committee recommended the seven titles remain on the shelves at Mac High and provided a report on their findings Aug. 8.

Allen suggested alternative texts to offer counter-views for “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin, however upon professional sources, the alternative texts were for adult audiences only, not youth.

In response to the titles violating Oregon obscenity law (ORS 167.080), upon review by the district legal team, the committee found that the law is not directed at or intended to encompass school, public libraries, or employees of such organizations who are acting in the course of their employment and serving the educational purpose of the organization.

The committee found that all books followed the guidelines of policy, are supplementary materials and not required reading. It found the titles did not meet the criteria for “pervasive vulgarity” or “educational unsuitability.”

Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kourtnery Ferrua oversaw the committee.

“Dr. Ferrua, who is an expert in her field, a doctor who had dedicated her life and career to educate our children in this community, brought together a committee of professional experts to review these books,” Warmbier said. “The person filing the complaint then said that answer still wasn’t good enough.”

Warmbier said Superintendent Debbie Brockett then reviewed the titles and reviewed the committee’s process and concluded in agreement with the committee.

“(Brockett’s) answer was still not satisfactory, and so here we are today,” Warmbier said. “This has cost the district over $3,000 to review these books, money that could have been spent in so many other ways to support our students (…) but instead we’ve just been questioning our educators.”



Board member Doris Towery said she is grateful the district has such comprehensive polices that were in place to assemble a strong panel of community members as well as educators to review the titles.

Towery agreed it has been frustrating to watch educators and experts “jump through hoops” during the process, saying that the district and committee were “exhaustive” in the “extensive process” and have come to the appropriate conclusion of keeping these books in the library.

She emphasized the importance of a robust library collection for children to access, however noted it is a parent’s prerogative to decide if a book is not appropriate for their child, but not for all children.

Board member Christine Bader recused herself from the vote, due to a conflict of interest as she had served on the challenge materials committee.

During public comment after the decision, many patrons commended the school board for their decision, calling it protecting intellectual freedom and the first amendment.

District patron Dayna Gilbert said high school students face mature situations and decisions, such as sexual identity, eating disorders, self-esteem, cancer, suicide, abuse, drugs, sex and prostitution and the level of literature students read reflects that same maturity level.