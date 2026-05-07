Mac High to present ‘The Outsiders’

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Johnny (Greyson Willis), left, and Dallas (Mitchell Ronning), right, confront each other in front of Ponyboy (AJ Elliott) in a scene from “The Outsiders.” Ponyboy and Johnny are on the run following violence in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they are teens struggling to grow up. The three actors are part of a cast of 20 in the play at McMinnville High School. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sodapop (Gideon McKay) has a heart-to-heart talk with Sandy (Cherry Scholer). Students will perform “The Outsiders” May 8-16.

Shows will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 8 and 9; 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 14 and 15; and 2 p.m. May 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, $5 for seniors and Mac High students with ASB cards.

“The Outsiders,” which was adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel, is set in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the mid-1960s. The play tells the story of teenagers struggling to grow up with loss and burdens of responsibility as well as universal coming-of-age complications.

Teacher Dani Potter is directing. The cast includes AJ Elliott as Ponyboy, Greyson Willis as Johnny, Dylan Elliott as Bob, Elijah McKay as Randy, Mitchell Ronning as Dallas, Callum Godfre as Two-Bit, Campbell Willis as Darry, Gideon McKay as Sodapop, Cherry Scholer as Sandy, Brooke Anderson as Cherry, Bella Eberle as Marcia, Gracie Howard as Mrs. O’Briant and Greaser, Ray Roberts as Jerry and Soc, Ayden Elliott as Doctor, Sofia Muurimaki as Nurse, Adaline Hays as Mr. Syme, Liam Huntzinger as Paul, and as the Soc ensemble, Zander Park, Ali Kardes and Titan Nicolet.

For more information, call Mac High, at 503-565-4200.