Mac High students spell and sing their way through comedy

McMinnville High School students will perform a musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Friday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 8, in the high school auditorium.

The comedy tells the story of six youngsters competing for the county spelling title.

Shows will start at 7 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1, March 6 and March 7. A matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. March 8.

Tickets are $10 general admission or $5 for seniors, $5 for MHS students and $8 for other students. They are available at the door or through the Home Town Fan app.

The show, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, features music and lyrics by William Finn and a story by Rachel Sheinkin.

The cast includes Campbell Willis as vice principal Douglas Panch; Serenity Frenke as Rona Lisa Peretti; Ava White as Mitch Mahoney; Dylan Elliott as Chip Tolentino; CJ Johnson as Logaine SchwartzandGrubenniere; Gideon McKay as Leaf Coneybear; Mitchell Ronning as William Barfee; Yalia Becerril as Marcy Park; and Jayden Smith as Olive Ostrovsky.

Teacher Dani Potter is directing.

For more information, call Mac High at 503-565-4200.