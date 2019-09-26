Mac High speaker advocates helping others
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Jim
I’m glad to see some unity is starting in the high school again after having it torn apart by construction. Interesting that this young man quoted coaches and talked about how sports influenced his life. Maybe the school board and the superintendent should take notes from this kid.