Mac High School summer youth golf camps

The McMinnville High School golf programs (boys and girls) will host a youth golf camp at McMinnville High School, June 24-26.

Wortman Stadium will house the camp. Participants are asked to enter through the gates on the McDonald Lane side of the school with parking available on the street.

The camp is for boys and girls entering fourth through ninth grade in the fall of 2025. The fourth through sixth grade camp will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the seventh through ninth grade camp will be from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.

The goal of the camp is for everyone to have fun learning the fundamentals of the game of golf, organizers said. The focus will be on teaching participants the basics of putting, chipping and the mechanics of the full swing.

Equipment needed for the camp will be provided by the coaches, but campers are welcome and encouraged to bring their own clubs if they have them.

The cost of the camp is $35 for those who register by June 19 and $45 for registrations after the date.

Camp spots can be reserved by contacting boys coach Willie Graham at wgraham@msd.k12.or.us or girls coach Ben Heuberger at bheuberger@msd.k12.or.us.

Registration and payment can be turned in on the first day of camp, June 24.